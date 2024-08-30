Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:10 Uhr
2,110 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): WARMED OMARI JOINS OL ON LOAN WITH OPTION TO BUY UNTIL END OF SEASON

Lyon, August 30, 2024,

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival on loan of Stade Rennais central defender Warmed Omari until June 30, 2025. The €500,000 loan includes a €10m purchase option.

Originally from Mayotte, Warmed Omari joined the Stade Rennais training center in 2014, at the age of 14. French U19 champion with the Breton club, he also competed in the Youth League before gradually joining the professional squad and making his Ligue 1 debut in the summer of 2021.

After making 40 appearances in his first season, Warmed Omari continued his rise in Ligue 1 and the Europa League with Stade Rennais. Over the course of 3 seasons, he made 94 appearances for the French U-21 team, and was then called up to the Comoros national team.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to have been able to complete the acquisition of Warmed Omari, a central defender renowned for his solidity, speed and ability to get things moving again.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l29qYJiZlW6ZlZ9vkpuZb5NjaGZnxGSZamqVnGNplcrIZ2yWlGqSaMbJZnFomWdu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87428-efg-300824-pret-warmed-omari-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
