PR Newswire
31.08.2024 10:00 Uhr
Taiwan Tourism Administration: "Waves of Wonder" - Taiwan Unveils New Tourism Brand in London

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration is unveiling its new tourism brand, "TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder," at the historic Battersea Power Station in London from 30 August to 1 September 2024. The event invites visitors to explore Taiwan's unique allure across all four seasons.

Exploring the Charm of

As part of its strategy for the fourth quarter of 2024, the Tourism Administration will highlight key attractions such as the Taiwan Lantern Festival, Solar Festival, tea culture tours, and hot springs. These efforts aim to enhance Taiwan's visibility as a year-round travel destination, appealing to a wider audience.

The opening event featured remarks from Linda Yu-Shan Lin, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration - London Office. Notable attendees included Pei-Yu Yen, Team Manager of the Taipei Representative Office in the UK; Hung-Mei Huang, General Manager of China Airlines UK Branch; Yen-Cheng Lai, Marketing and Sales Manager of EVA Air UK Branch; and Evelyn Lee, President of the UK Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce.

Director Lin emphasised the importance of British tourists to Taiwan and outlined plans to increase brand visibility through various platforms, including the London Underground, taxis, and buses. The Administration will also continue partnerships with airlines and travel agencies to enhance the travel experience for British visitors.

Pei-Yu Yen highlighted Taiwan's rich travel resources, friendly locals, and convenient amenities, making it an ideal destination for working holidays. Both the UK and Taiwan have opened 1,000 working holiday visa slots, offering young people a unique cultural experience.

The event features an interactive art installation, including large sky lanterns inspired by the Taiwan Lantern Festival, showcasing Taiwan's vibrant culture. Visitors can also enjoy elements of Taiwanese banquets, natural hot springs, and even traditional night market pinball games.

Recently, Taiwan was awarded "Best Leisure Destination in Asia" at the 12th Leisure Lifestyle Awards by Global Traveler. The Taiwan Tourism Administration will continue its promotional efforts in Paris and New York to attract more visitors from Europe and America.

TAIWAN Waves of Wonder Pop-up Event -London
Date: 30 Aug 2024 - 1 Sept 2024
Location: Battersea Power Station (SW11 8DD) Ground Floor
https://batterseapowerstation.co.uk/getting-here/
Time: 10:00 - 21:00 (for 30th & 31st); 12:00 - 18:00 (for 1st)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waves-of-wonder--taiwan-unveils-new-tourism-brand-in-london-302235427.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
