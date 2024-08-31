Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 31.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Seismische Veränderungen im Bergbau: Wie West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. mit neuer Technologie Gold findet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2024 10:50 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grit Biotechnology Receives U.S. FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for GT201, a genetically engineered TIL, following its Chinese IND Approval

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Biotechnology, a leading clinical-stage cell therapy company focusing on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies, has achieved a major milestone with its genetically engineered TIL product, GT201. Following its investigational new drug (IND) approval in China in July 2023, GT201 has now also received IND clearance from the U.S. FDA, paving the way for clinical trials in the United States.

GT201, an advanced genetically engineered TIL product developed by Grit Biotechnology's platform StemTexp® and StaViral®, boosts T cell survival and function by expressing a vital membrane-bound cytokine complex. GT201 surpasses traditional TIL therapies in proliferation, tumor-killing efficacy and long-term survival with reduced dependence on IL-2. Now, GT201 IND is approved by both U.S. FDA and China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to enter clinical trials in both countries for advanced solid tumor patients.

Grit Biotechnology is a clinical stage cell therapy company leading TIL therapy development based in China. Core technology platforms supporting its TIL and other cell therapy development include StemTexp® (proprietary stemness TIL expansion platform), StaViral® (stable virus transduction system), KOReTIL® (efficient CRISPR KO system) and ImmuT Finder® (genome-wide CRISPR/Cas screening platform). These platforms have enabled the development of next-generation gene-edited TIL products and other cell therapies.

In addition, Grit's non-gene-engineered TIL program, GT101, is currently in Phase 2 (pivotal) trials and is on track to file for Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2025, making it the leading TIL pipeline in China.

SOURCE Grit Biotechnology

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.