- Total Revenue of RMB 12.469 billion and Profit Increased by 56.6% to RMB417 million

- Brilliant Showcase of the Full-scenario New Energy Solutions

- "Battery Expert" Continues to Innovation and Empower the Global Energy Ecosystem



HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 29, CALB Group Co., Ltd. ('CALB' or the 'Group', stock code: 03931.HK), a global vanguard in new energy power generation and storage technology, announced interim results for six months ended June 30, 2024. According to the financial report, the Group achieved total revenue of RMB12.469 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. The profit increased by 56.6% to RMB417 million. Gross profit rose by 65.2% to RMB1,948 million, with a gross profit margin up by 6 pp to 15.6%. The net assets amounted to RMB47.369 billion, an increase of 2.1% over early 2024.



CALB noted that the revenue growth in H1 2024 was mainly attributable to the release of the Group's production capacity, further diversified in customer structure, and significant growth in business scale. By product division, revenue generated from the sales of EV batteries reached RMB9,724 million, accounting for 78% of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue generated from the sales of ESS products and others increased by 43.2% year-on-year to RMB2,745 million, accounting for 22% of total revenue.



In the first half of 2024, CALB made full efforts in all fields to achieve sustained and rapid development. The Group's installed capacity of EV batteries firmly ranked the second place in China and rose to the top four globally among the third-party EV battery providers. The installed capacity for hybrid electronic vehicles and commercial vehicles has more than doubled, while the delivery of BEV batteries for high-end market increased significantly year-on-year, the Group became the designated partner of new platforms and projects of many international customers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Audi and Mazda. Additionally, CALB's 314Ah ESS battery was the first in the industry to achieve stable delivery in batches, and secured the battery order for the world's largest energy storage project. For the E-ship market, the Group also signed several projects of international large-scale commercial ships, and the deliveries will be completed in succession.



In terms of innovation in technologies and products, CALB continues to make strides, achieving a series of key technological breakthroughs. On August 28, the "2024 CALB Global Ecosystem Conference" officially showcased the full-scene series of new products in several major categories, including EV, eVTOL, ESS, E-ship and E-train, together with a highly anticipated all-solid-state battery solution, continuously leading the industry to new heights.



The new series for passenger EVs and eVTOLs includes four batteries: super BEV battery with new 5V LNMO cathode and upgraded performance (400km with 5 mins recharge, 100% performance under -20oC), super REEV battery with extreme fast charging of 5C, super PHEV battery with ultra-high power up to 400kW, and super eVTOL battery with extremely high energy density of 350Wh/kg with 46-cyclidical solutions, all scheduled to be launched between 2025 and 2026. The new series for commercial applications encompasses four battery systems, including a high-capacity battery system for light trucks with mileages up to 600km, a standard 800kWh solution for heavy trucks to reach mileages up to 530km, a flexible solution for E-trains, and a 199MWh walk-in solution for E-ships. The series for ESS applications includes three different specifications of cells and systems: the industry's first mass-produced Gen2 314Ah battery cell with the cycle life of 15,000 times and the upgraded 5MWh ESS container, the 6.25MWh ESS container with the newly designed 392Ah battery cell, which will be the world's 1st in the market and perfectly compatible with existing production lines for 314Ah cells, and the 6.8MWh+ ESS container equipped with the next generation 625+Ah battery supported by the Gen3 stacking technology. The all-solid-state battery, a major blockbuster product that has drawn significant attention at the conference, is set to enter the pilot installation phase in 2027, achieving the industrys peak energy density of 430Wh/kg in mass production.



For the future prospects, revolving around the business strategy of 'dual-driven force of power and energy storage' and regional strategy of 'Paradigm Featuring Dual Circulation', CALB is dedicated to serving the high-quality development of new energy with its leading technology and product capabilities. As for innovation in technology and product, the Group is committed to continuous technological innovation in multiple dimensions and maintaining its leadership in advanced materials, advanced manufacturing technologies, high performance battery and system technologies, new batteries, and battery life-cycle management, etc. to ensure the competitive advantages of its products in the application field. Meanwhile, the Group will pool its efforts and resources to provide comprehensive product solutions and life-cycle management for the new energy full-scenario application market represented by EV and ESS. In alignment with its strategic goal of internationalization, the Group will continue to accelerate its strategic internationalization process from multiple aspects including production capacity, market and supply chain.



In the future, CALB will adhere to the innovation-driven development strategy, firmly grasp the high-quality development, develop new quality productive force, continuously define and expand the global markets and persistently provide global customers with a full range of optimal solutions. Based on the positioning as a 'battery expert', the Group will be dedicated to the technologies and product offerings to serve the market and satisfy the customers, continue to shape a healthy ecosystem for the new energy industry.







