

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 161.84 against the euro, a 1-month low of 192.37 against the pound and a 4-day low of 172.24 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 161.50, 191.89 and 171.97, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 1-month lows of 99.19 and 91.52 from last week's closing quotes of 98.89 and 91.37, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 146.55 and more than a 2-week low of 108.62 from Friday's closing quotes of 146.16 and 108.33, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 102.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi, 151.00 against the greenback and 111.00 against the loonie.



