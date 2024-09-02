For the first time, two powerhouse organizations, SABIC's Functional Forms and Röhm's Acrylic Products, have joined forces to form POLYVANTIS.

The newly established entity offers comprehensive, multi-material and industry-leading product portfolio, unique technical knowledge, and application-based expertise in sheets and films across various sectors, including building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, air and rail, healthcare and security, and lighting and signage. Under the iconic PLEXIGLAS ACRYLITE and LEXAN brands, POLYVANTIS delivers its solutions in polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and polycarbonate (PC).

The organization boasts a workforce of approximately 1,500 employees and operates 15 production sites across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

As previously announced, a Board of Directors consisting of three functions will lead POLYVANTIS. Dr. Sandeep Dhawan as Chief Executive Officer, Peter Stubbe as Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Wolfgang Pöffel as Chief Transformation and Integration Officer.

"The combination of coveted brands under one umbrella will enable growth for our customers. We will join forces to harness our innovative strength, build holistic solutions for our customers and create a stronger presence worldwide," said Sandeep Dhawan, Chief Executive Officer of POLYVANTIS. "With many years of experience in technology and product development, POLYVANTIS will provide unique and unparalleled technical and application-based expertise."

POLYVANTIS fosters a forward-thinking culture focused on continuous innovation and improvement. For decades, customers have relied on the comprehensive product portfolio, capabilities, innovative thinking, and tenacity of the people who make up POLYVANTIS. To learn more about POLYVANTIS and its unique approach, visit our website.

About POLYVANTIS

POLYVANTIS is a global, multi-material player with some of the most coveted and iconic brands in the industry such as PLEXIGLAS and ACRYLITE for polymethylmethacrylate semi-finished products and LEXAN for polycarbonate sheets and films. With 1,500 employees and 15 production sites worldwide, POLYVANTIS offers unmatched global capabilities, providing customers with innovative solutions in sheets and films for the building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, air and rail, healthcare and security, and lighting and signage markets. To learn more about the latest at POLYVANTIS, follow us on LinkedIn or our website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240901257346/en/

Contacts:

Amy Waterman

Senior Manager, Global Marketing and Communications

amy.waterman@polyvantis.net