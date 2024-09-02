Roanoke, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2024) - The dedicated team of attorneys at Altizer Law has built a reputation for steadfast defense of clients' health and financial futures after an injury. That protection now extends to securing justice and fair compensation when clients experience medical malpractice. Altizer Injury Lawyers offers 24-hour legal services to ensure clients can always reach experienced attorneys. The Roanoke, Virginia-based law firm serves clients across the state and the rest of the nation through an extended network of partners and associates.

Regardless of the cause, significant injuries often involve time off work, pain, and disruption to daily life. Whether people need to safeguard their health and livelihood after an injury or seek justice after being harmed during medical treatment, the team at Altizer Law prides itself on being strong advocates for clients during trying times.

"We hear you, we are there for you, and we fight for you," Bettina Altizer said. "Every member of Team Altizer Law has dedicated themselves to you, to your case, and to righting the wrong that caused you harm."

The staff at Altizer Injury Lawyers believes clients deserve the full measure of justice in every situation. That requires a legal team unafraid to battle large insurance companies and hospitals without backing down. These attorneys have been handling injury cases for years and have the necessary experience to understand and overcome the tactics used to settle for as little as possible. By providing reliable and knowledgeable personal injury and medical malpractice representation while helping navigate disputes, Altizer Law offers an additional safety net clients can count on when things get hard.

"We believe that you deserve caring, one-on-one attention from an experienced team of professionals who will not stop until you receive the justice you deserve," Bettina Altizer said.

The attorneys at Altizer Law understand that insurance companies prioritize the business over the well-being of the injured. The law firm steps in to ensure client claims are not overlooked or denied. Expanding into the medical malpractice arena allows the firm to ensure clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve.

"For you, it is about so much more than 'just business,'" Bettina Altizer said. "It is about what was taken from you, your body, your emotional well-being, your livelihood, your family. What it's going to cost to take care of you, and so much more."

Visit the Altizer Law website to learn more about the Virginia injury lawyers, or call 540-345-2000 to schedule a consultation. Follow the firm on Facebook to stay updated with social media.

About Altizer Law

Altizer Law's Virginia injury lawyers specialize in auto accidents, medical malpractice, and personal injury cases. The legal team is available around the clock to ensure clients can reach their representatives anytime. This accessibility is a critical component of Altizer Law's service, and the firm routinely goes above and beyond to meet client needs.

Bettina Altizer and the Altizer Law team understand how insurance companies work and that the injured need a fighter in their corner to secure a fair settlement.

