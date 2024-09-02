Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Conference Board Appoints Maria Demertzis to Lead Economics Portfolio for Europe

BRUSSELS, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has appointed Maria Demertzis to head its Economics, Strategy and Finance Center in Europe, effective September. In this role, Demertzis will oversee the economics team at The Conference Board Europe, delivering research and guidance to Member companies on issues including European competitiveness, productivity, and economic security. She succeeds John Metselaar, who will remain with the organization.


Demertzis joins The Conference Board from Bruegel, where she most recently served as Senior Fellow and-from 2016 until 2022-as Deputy Director.

"Maria's work at the intersection of global macroeconomics and European policy will be invaluable to CEOs and C-Suite leaders at a time of both immense upheaval and opportunity for business," said Sara Murray, Managing Director, International, The Conference Board. "Her appointment underlines our commitment to being a trusted, non-partisan voice on the European economy. I would like to extend my gratitude to John Metselaar for serving as ESF Center Leader. John will continue to play a pivotal role expanding our work on business innovation and transformation."

"I am thrilled to be joining The Conference Board," said Demertzis. "Due tothe depth of their membership base and dedication to delivering authoritative economic analysis, The Conference Board provides a unique platform to understand Europe's economic future-and shape the role business plays in that."

Demertzis previously worked at the European Commission and the research department of the Dutch Central Bank, where she focused on macroeconomic forecasting, modelling, and policy advice. She has also held positions at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the University of Amsterdam, and the University of Strathclyde.

About The Conference Board?
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624268/The_Conference_Board_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-conference-board-appoints-maria-demertzis-to-lead-economics-portfolio-for-europe-302235192.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.