Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 September 2024 Genel Energy plc Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces the appointment of Sir Dominick Chilcott as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 September 2024. Sir Dominick Chilcott brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career as a diplomat over four decades at the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Sir Dominick most recently served as the British Ambassador to Türkiye from 2018 to 2022. His diplomatic tenure included roles as the Ambassador to Ireland (2012-2016), briefly as the Ambassador to Iran (2011), as Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Washington (2008-2011) and as Britain's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka (2006-2007). David McManus, Chair of Genel, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sir Dominic to the Board. Sir Dominic will bring further insight and perspective to the Board as we aim to fulfil our strategic objectives and create shareholder value while acting as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix." No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R. Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Heidrick & Struggles in connection with the appointment. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

