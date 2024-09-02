Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 
02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 September 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces the appointment of Sir Dominick Chilcott as an Independent Non-Executive Director, 
with effect from 1 September 2024. 
 
Sir Dominick Chilcott brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career as a diplomat over four decades at the 
UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Sir Dominick most recently served as the British Ambassador to Türkiye from 2018 
to 2022. His diplomatic tenure included roles as the Ambassador to Ireland (2012-2016), briefly as the Ambassador to 
Iran (2011), as Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Washington (2008-2011) and as Britain's High 
Commissioner to Sri Lanka (2006-2007). 
 
David McManus, Chair of Genel, said: 
"We are delighted to welcome Sir Dominic to the Board. Sir Dominic will bring further insight and perspective to the 
Board as we aim to fulfil our strategic objectives and create shareholder value while acting as a socially responsible 
contributor to the global energy mix." 
 
No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R. 
 
Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Heidrick & Struggles in connection with the 
appointment. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Genel Energy 
          +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 
 
Vigo Consulting 
          +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

This announcement includes inside information.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  344006 
EQS News ID:  1979039 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979039&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
