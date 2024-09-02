Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 30 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 414.5548p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,587,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,459,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.5548

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1101 413.00 08:32:40 00071183668TRLO0 XLON 1129 412.50 08:38:47 00071183830TRLO0 XLON 945 412.50 08:43:47 00071183925TRLO0 XLON 169 412.50 08:43:47 00071183926TRLO0 XLON 1083 414.00 08:50:53 00071184059TRLO0 XLON 393 414.00 08:53:41 00071184101TRLO0 XLON 90 414.00 08:54:21 00071184118TRLO0 XLON 265 414.00 09:15:26 00071184671TRLO0 XLON 1235 414.00 09:15:26 00071184672TRLO0 XLON 829 414.00 09:15:26 00071184673TRLO0 XLON 1250 414.00 09:15:26 00071184674TRLO0 XLON 1102 414.00 09:15:26 00071184675TRLO0 XLON 200 413.00 09:19:40 00071184781TRLO0 XLON 992 413.00 09:19:40 00071184782TRLO0 XLON 6 415.00 11:24:04 00071187986TRLO0 XLON 1150 415.00 11:41:11 00071188342TRLO0 XLON 1125 415.00 11:41:11 00071188343TRLO0 XLON 1214 415.00 11:41:11 00071188344TRLO0 XLON 1282 415.00 11:41:11 00071188345TRLO0 XLON 1199 415.00 11:41:11 00071188346TRLO0 XLON 1065 415.00 11:41:11 00071188347TRLO0 XLON 1100 415.00 11:41:11 00071188348TRLO0 XLON 1051 415.00 11:41:11 00071188349TRLO0 XLON 1141 415.00 11:41:11 00071188350TRLO0 XLON 1284 415.00 11:41:11 00071188351TRLO0 XLON 1227 415.00 11:41:11 00071188352TRLO0 XLON 840 415.00 11:41:11 00071188353TRLO0 XLON 1297 415.00 11:41:11 00071188354TRLO0 XLON 342 415.00 11:41:11 00071188355TRLO0 XLON 685 415.00 11:41:11 00071188356TRLO0 XLON 426 415.00 11:41:11 00071188357TRLO0 XLON 643 414.00 11:43:45 00071188440TRLO0 XLON 334 414.00 11:43:45 00071188441TRLO0 XLON 19 414.00 11:43:45 00071188442TRLO0 XLON 250 414.00 11:43:45 00071188443TRLO0 XLON 19 414.00 11:43:45 00071188444TRLO0 XLON 1238 415.00 12:06:58 00071188894TRLO0 XLON 1743 414.50 12:09:52 00071188920TRLO0 XLON 1250 414.50 12:09:52 00071188921TRLO0 XLON 175 415.00 13:49:16 00071190939TRLO0 XLON 1115 415.00 13:49:16 00071190940TRLO0 XLON 1283 415.00 13:49:16 00071190941TRLO0 XLON 1270 415.00 13:49:16 00071190942TRLO0 XLON 699 415.00 13:49:16 00071190943TRLO0 XLON 438 415.00 13:49:16 00071190944TRLO0 XLON 1129 415.00 13:49:16 00071190945TRLO0 XLON 38 415.00 13:49:16 00071190946TRLO0 XLON 1157 415.00 13:49:16 00071190947TRLO0 XLON 1064 415.00 13:49:16 00071190948TRLO0 XLON 29 415.00 13:49:16 00071190949TRLO0 XLON 468 415.00 13:49:16 00071190950TRLO0 XLON 706 415.00 13:49:16 00071190951TRLO0 XLON 294 415.00 13:49:16 00071190952TRLO0 XLON 19 415.00 13:49:16 00071190953TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 13:49:16 00071190954TRLO0 XLON 552 415.00 13:49:16 00071190955TRLO0 XLON 1247 414.00 13:55:17 00071191131TRLO0 XLON 1041 415.00 14:12:54 00071191463TRLO0 XLON 310 415.00 14:12:54 00071191464TRLO0 XLON 1252 415.00 14:12:54 00071191465TRLO0 XLON 750 415.00 14:12:54 00071191466TRLO0 XLON 30 415.00 14:12:54 00071191467TRLO0 XLON 500 414.50 14:27:54 00071191804TRLO0 XLON 19 414.50 14:27:54 00071191805TRLO0 XLON 582 414.50 14:27:54 00071191806TRLO0 XLON 93 414.00 14:27:54 00071191807TRLO0 XLON 5 414.00 14:27:54 00071191808TRLO0 XLON

289 415.00 14:35:03 00071192092TRLO0 XLON 48 415.00 14:35:03 00071192093TRLO0 XLON 220 415.00 14:35:03 00071192094TRLO0 XLON 47 415.00 14:35:03 00071192095TRLO0 XLON 182 415.00 14:35:03 00071192096TRLO0 XLON 41 415.00 14:35:03 00071192097TRLO0 XLON 332 415.00 14:36:04 00071192124TRLO0 XLON 750 415.00 14:36:04 00071192125TRLO0 XLON 49 415.00 14:36:04 00071192126TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 15:27:09 00071193782TRLO0 XLON 35 415.00 15:27:09 00071193783TRLO0 XLON 1 415.00 15:27:09 00071193784TRLO0 XLON 1 415.00 15:27:09 00071193785TRLO0 XLON 3 415.00 15:27:09 00071193786TRLO0 XLON 14 415.00 15:27:09 00071193787TRLO0 XLON 1 415.00 15:27:09 00071193788TRLO0 XLON 1 415.00 15:27:09 00071193789TRLO0 XLON 321 415.00 15:27:09 00071193790TRLO0 XLON 522 415.00 15:27:34 00071193792TRLO0 XLON 550 415.00 15:27:34 00071193793TRLO0 XLON 315 415.00 15:57:31 00071194913TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 15:57:31 00071194914TRLO0 XLON 12 415.00 15:57:31 00071194915TRLO0 XLON 488 415.00 15:57:31 00071194916TRLO0 XLON 1292 415.00 15:57:31 00071194917TRLO0 XLON 1071 415.00 15:57:31 00071194918TRLO0 XLON 500 415.00 15:57:31 00071194919TRLO0 XLON 1294 415.00 15:57:31 00071194920TRLO0 XLON 1178 415.00 15:57:31 00071194921TRLO0 XLON 163 415.00 15:57:31 00071194922TRLO0 XLON 1135 415.00 15:57:31 00071194923TRLO0 XLON 1221 415.00 15:57:31 00071194924TRLO0 XLON 337 415.00 15:57:31 00071194925TRLO0 XLON 1287 415.00 15:57:31 00071194926TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 15:57:31 00071194927TRLO0 XLON 24 415.00 15:57:31 00071194928TRLO0 XLON 677 415.00 15:57:31 00071194929TRLO0 XLON 1248 415.00 15:57:31 00071194930TRLO0 XLON 1043 415.00 15:57:31 00071194931TRLO0 XLON 1237 415.00 15:57:31 00071194932TRLO0 XLON 1088 415.00 15:57:31 00071194933TRLO0 XLON 1074 415.00 15:57:31 00071194934TRLO0 XLON 1080 415.00 15:57:31 00071194935TRLO0 XLON 1087 415.00 15:57:31 00071194936TRLO0 XLON 702 412.50 15:57:33 00071194948TRLO0 XLON 29 413.50 15:59:15 00071194999TRLO0 XLON 22 413.50 16:00:06 00071195033TRLO0 XLON 1100 413.50 16:00:06 00071195034TRLO0 XLON 597 414.00 16:06:14 00071195322TRLO0 XLON 598 414.00 16:06:14 00071195323TRLO0 XLON 672 413.00 16:06:19 00071195324TRLO0 XLON 207 413.00 16:06:24 00071195326TRLO0 XLON 250 413.00 16:06:24 00071195327TRLO0 XLON 66 413.00 16:06:24 00071195328TRLO0 XLON 438 413.00 16:11:40 00071195493TRLO0 XLON 250 413.00 16:11:40 00071195494TRLO0 XLON 19 413.00 16:11:40 00071195495TRLO0 XLON 332 413.00 16:11:40 00071195496TRLO0 XLON 173 413.00 16:14:55 00071195568TRLO0 XLON 778 413.00 16:14:57 00071195570TRLO0 XLON 13 413.00 16:14:59 00071195571TRLO0 XLON 44 413.00 16:15:59 00071195590TRLO0 XLON 42 413.00 16:18:00 00071195728TRLO0 XLON 651 413.00 16:18:00 00071195729TRLO0 XLON 541 412.50 16:18:01 00071195730TRLO0 XLON 198 412.50 16:18:01 00071195731TRLO0 XLON 42 412.00 16:23:10 00071195962TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

