Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.08.24
16:09 Uhr
4,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
02.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 30 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.5548p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,587,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,459,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.5548

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1101               413.00      08:32:40          00071183668TRLO0      XLON 
1129               412.50      08:38:47          00071183830TRLO0      XLON 
945                412.50      08:43:47          00071183925TRLO0      XLON 
169                412.50      08:43:47          00071183926TRLO0      XLON 
1083               414.00      08:50:53          00071184059TRLO0      XLON 
393                414.00      08:53:41          00071184101TRLO0      XLON 
90                414.00      08:54:21          00071184118TRLO0      XLON 
265                414.00      09:15:26          00071184671TRLO0      XLON 
1235               414.00      09:15:26          00071184672TRLO0      XLON 
829                414.00      09:15:26          00071184673TRLO0      XLON 
1250               414.00      09:15:26          00071184674TRLO0      XLON 
1102               414.00      09:15:26          00071184675TRLO0      XLON 
200                413.00      09:19:40          00071184781TRLO0      XLON 
992                413.00      09:19:40          00071184782TRLO0      XLON 
6                 415.00      11:24:04          00071187986TRLO0      XLON 
1150               415.00      11:41:11          00071188342TRLO0      XLON 
1125               415.00      11:41:11          00071188343TRLO0      XLON 
1214               415.00      11:41:11          00071188344TRLO0      XLON 
1282               415.00      11:41:11          00071188345TRLO0      XLON 
1199               415.00      11:41:11          00071188346TRLO0      XLON 
1065               415.00      11:41:11          00071188347TRLO0      XLON 
1100               415.00      11:41:11          00071188348TRLO0      XLON 
1051               415.00      11:41:11          00071188349TRLO0      XLON 
1141               415.00      11:41:11          00071188350TRLO0      XLON 
1284               415.00      11:41:11          00071188351TRLO0      XLON 
1227               415.00      11:41:11          00071188352TRLO0      XLON 
840                415.00      11:41:11          00071188353TRLO0      XLON 
1297               415.00      11:41:11          00071188354TRLO0      XLON 
342                415.00      11:41:11          00071188355TRLO0      XLON 
685                415.00      11:41:11          00071188356TRLO0      XLON 
426                415.00      11:41:11          00071188357TRLO0      XLON 
643                414.00      11:43:45          00071188440TRLO0      XLON 
334                414.00      11:43:45          00071188441TRLO0      XLON 
19                414.00      11:43:45          00071188442TRLO0      XLON 
250                414.00      11:43:45          00071188443TRLO0      XLON 
19                414.00      11:43:45          00071188444TRLO0      XLON 
1238               415.00      12:06:58          00071188894TRLO0      XLON 
1743               414.50      12:09:52          00071188920TRLO0      XLON 
1250               414.50      12:09:52          00071188921TRLO0      XLON 
175                415.00      13:49:16          00071190939TRLO0      XLON 
1115               415.00      13:49:16          00071190940TRLO0      XLON 
1283               415.00      13:49:16          00071190941TRLO0      XLON 
1270               415.00      13:49:16          00071190942TRLO0      XLON 
699                415.00      13:49:16          00071190943TRLO0      XLON 
438                415.00      13:49:16          00071190944TRLO0      XLON 
1129               415.00      13:49:16          00071190945TRLO0      XLON 
38                415.00      13:49:16          00071190946TRLO0      XLON 
1157               415.00      13:49:16          00071190947TRLO0      XLON 
1064               415.00      13:49:16          00071190948TRLO0      XLON 
29                415.00      13:49:16          00071190949TRLO0      XLON 
468                415.00      13:49:16          00071190950TRLO0      XLON 
706                415.00      13:49:16          00071190951TRLO0      XLON 
294                415.00      13:49:16          00071190952TRLO0      XLON 
19                415.00      13:49:16          00071190953TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      13:49:16          00071190954TRLO0      XLON 
552                415.00      13:49:16          00071190955TRLO0      XLON 
1247               414.00      13:55:17          00071191131TRLO0      XLON 
1041               415.00      14:12:54          00071191463TRLO0      XLON 
310                415.00      14:12:54          00071191464TRLO0      XLON 
1252               415.00      14:12:54          00071191465TRLO0      XLON 
750                415.00      14:12:54          00071191466TRLO0      XLON 
30                415.00      14:12:54          00071191467TRLO0      XLON 
500                414.50      14:27:54          00071191804TRLO0      XLON 
19                414.50      14:27:54          00071191805TRLO0      XLON 
582                414.50      14:27:54          00071191806TRLO0      XLON 
93                414.00      14:27:54          00071191807TRLO0      XLON 
5                 414.00      14:27:54          00071191808TRLO0      XLON

289                415.00      14:35:03          00071192092TRLO0      XLON 
48                415.00      14:35:03          00071192093TRLO0      XLON 
220                415.00      14:35:03          00071192094TRLO0      XLON 
47                415.00      14:35:03          00071192095TRLO0      XLON 
182                415.00      14:35:03          00071192096TRLO0      XLON 
41                415.00      14:35:03          00071192097TRLO0      XLON 
332                415.00      14:36:04          00071192124TRLO0      XLON 
750                415.00      14:36:04          00071192125TRLO0      XLON 
49                415.00      14:36:04          00071192126TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      15:27:09          00071193782TRLO0      XLON 
35                415.00      15:27:09          00071193783TRLO0      XLON 
1                 415.00      15:27:09          00071193784TRLO0      XLON 
1                 415.00      15:27:09          00071193785TRLO0      XLON 
3                 415.00      15:27:09          00071193786TRLO0      XLON 
14                415.00      15:27:09          00071193787TRLO0      XLON 
1                 415.00      15:27:09          00071193788TRLO0      XLON 
1                 415.00      15:27:09          00071193789TRLO0      XLON 
321                415.00      15:27:09          00071193790TRLO0      XLON 
522                415.00      15:27:34          00071193792TRLO0      XLON 
550                415.00      15:27:34          00071193793TRLO0      XLON 
315                415.00      15:57:31          00071194913TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      15:57:31          00071194914TRLO0      XLON 
12                415.00      15:57:31          00071194915TRLO0      XLON 
488                415.00      15:57:31          00071194916TRLO0      XLON 
1292               415.00      15:57:31          00071194917TRLO0      XLON 
1071               415.00      15:57:31          00071194918TRLO0      XLON 
500                415.00      15:57:31          00071194919TRLO0      XLON 
1294               415.00      15:57:31          00071194920TRLO0      XLON 
1178               415.00      15:57:31          00071194921TRLO0      XLON 
163                415.00      15:57:31          00071194922TRLO0      XLON 
1135               415.00      15:57:31          00071194923TRLO0      XLON 
1221               415.00      15:57:31          00071194924TRLO0      XLON 
337                415.00      15:57:31          00071194925TRLO0      XLON 
1287               415.00      15:57:31          00071194926TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      15:57:31          00071194927TRLO0      XLON 
24                415.00      15:57:31          00071194928TRLO0      XLON 
677                415.00      15:57:31          00071194929TRLO0      XLON 
1248               415.00      15:57:31          00071194930TRLO0      XLON 
1043               415.00      15:57:31          00071194931TRLO0      XLON 
1237               415.00      15:57:31          00071194932TRLO0      XLON 
1088               415.00      15:57:31          00071194933TRLO0      XLON 
1074               415.00      15:57:31          00071194934TRLO0      XLON 
1080               415.00      15:57:31          00071194935TRLO0      XLON 
1087               415.00      15:57:31          00071194936TRLO0      XLON 
702                412.50      15:57:33          00071194948TRLO0      XLON 
29                413.50      15:59:15          00071194999TRLO0      XLON 
22                413.50      16:00:06          00071195033TRLO0      XLON 
1100               413.50      16:00:06          00071195034TRLO0      XLON 
597                414.00      16:06:14          00071195322TRLO0      XLON 
598                414.00      16:06:14          00071195323TRLO0      XLON 
672                413.00      16:06:19          00071195324TRLO0      XLON 
207                413.00      16:06:24          00071195326TRLO0      XLON 
250                413.00      16:06:24          00071195327TRLO0      XLON 
66                413.00      16:06:24          00071195328TRLO0      XLON 
438                413.00      16:11:40          00071195493TRLO0      XLON 
250                413.00      16:11:40          00071195494TRLO0      XLON 
19                413.00      16:11:40          00071195495TRLO0      XLON 
332                413.00      16:11:40          00071195496TRLO0      XLON 
173                413.00      16:14:55          00071195568TRLO0      XLON 
778                413.00      16:14:57          00071195570TRLO0      XLON 
13                413.00      16:14:59          00071195571TRLO0      XLON 
44                413.00      16:15:59          00071195590TRLO0      XLON 
42                413.00      16:18:00          00071195728TRLO0      XLON 
651                413.00      16:18:00          00071195729TRLO0      XLON 
541                412.50      16:18:01          00071195730TRLO0      XLON 
198                412.50      16:18:01          00071195731TRLO0      XLON 
42                412.00      16:23:10          00071195962TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344003 
EQS News ID:  1979001 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979001&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

