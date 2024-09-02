Anzeige
02.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 August 2024 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9580     GBP1.6500 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9460     GBP1.6360 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9514     GBP1.6420

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,793,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,504      1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172414TRDU1 
41        1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172419TRDU1 
1,504      1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172418TRDU1 
41        1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172417TRDU1 
1,504      1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172416TRDU1 
1,504      1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172415TRDU1 
1,202      1.9480        XDUB     08:39:07      00029172420TRDU1 
2,196      1.9460        XDUB     09:10:31      00029172471TRDU1 
194       1.9460        XDUB     09:10:31      00029172470TRDU1 
612       1.9460        XDUB     09:10:31      00029172473TRDU1 
1,689      1.9460        XDUB     09:10:31      00029172472TRDU1 
2,227      1.9500        XDUB     10:11:32      00029172634TRDU1 
2,522      1.9460        XDUB     10:38:44      00029172682TRDU1 
2,000      1.9480        XDUB     10:54:03      00029172703TRDU1 
337       1.9480        XDUB     10:54:03      00029172702TRDU1 
284       1.9480        XDUB     10:54:03      00029172701TRDU1 
2,055      1.9460        XDUB     11:03:24      00029172725TRDU1 
1,372      1.9460        XDUB     11:03:24      00029172724TRDU1 
1,372      1.9460        XDUB     11:03:24      00029172723TRDU1 
1,372      1.9460        XDUB     11:15:30      00029172733TRDU1 
3,105      1.9480        XDUB     11:34:43      00029172768TRDU1 
5,010      1.9480        XDUB     12:20:57      00029172867TRDU1 
1,430      1.9540        XDUB     14:21:01      00029173255TRDU1 
220       1.9540        XDUB     14:21:01      00029173254TRDU1 
4,988      1.9540        XDUB     14:21:01      00029173253TRDU1 
4,046      1.9540        XDUB     14:21:01      00029173257TRDU1 
1,430      1.9540        XDUB     14:21:01      00029173256TRDU1 
626       1.9480        XDUB     14:35:35      00029173330TRDU1 
2,293      1.9520        XDUB     14:41:57      00029173354TRDU1 
2,256      1.9520        XDUB     14:43:58      00029173361TRDU1 
2,256      1.9520        XDUB     14:43:58      00029173360TRDU1 
2,309      1.9520        XDUB     14:43:58      00029173359TRDU1 
2,633      1.9520        XDUB     15:03:59      00029173488TRDU1 
1,422      1.9520        XDUB     15:10:51      00029173554TRDU1 
1,250      1.9520        XDUB     15:10:51      00029173553TRDU1 
2,132      1.9520        XDUB     15:18:10      00029173593TRDU1 
2,440      1.9580        XDUB     15:23:59      00029173633TRDU1 
693       1.9580        XDUB     15:30:26      00029173663TRDU1 
1,869      1.9580        XDUB     15:30:26      00029173662TRDU1 
2,206      1.9560        XDUB     15:37:25      00029173681TRDU1 
2,041      1.9560        XDUB     15:37:25      00029173679TRDU1 
812       1.9540        XDUB     15:38:07      00029173684TRDU1 
1,384      1.9540        XDUB     15:38:07      00029173685TRDU1 
2,617      1.9560        XDUB     15:55:21      00029173784TRDU1 
2,625      1.9540        XDUB     15:55:21      00029173785TRDU1 
2,300      1.9520        XDUB     15:55:21      00029173787TRDU1 
2,333      1.9520        XDUB     15:55:21      00029173786TRDU1 
4,894      1.9540        XDUB     16:10:46      00029173879TRDU1 
215       1.9520        XDUB     16:12:26      00029173894TRDU1 
173       1.9520        XDUB     16:13:44      00029173899TRDU1 
2,360      1.9520        XDUB     16:14:17      00029173906TRDU1 
1,453      1.9520        XDUB     16:17:31      00029173921TRDU1 
3,547      1.9520        XDUB     16:17:35      00029173924TRDU1 
1,453      1.9520        XDUB     16:17:35      00029173923TRDU1 
194       1.9520        XDUB     16:17:35      00029173928TRDU1 
1,453      1.9520        XDUB     16:17:35      00029173927TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,580      1.6380        XLON     09:02:07      00029172462TRDU1 
2,496      1.6360        XLON     09:10:31      00029172469TRDU1 
2,454      1.6400        XLON     09:58:14      00029172632TRDU1 
2,187      1.6380        XLON     10:28:46      00029172666TRDU1 
2,334      1.6380        XLON     10:56:31      00029172709TRDU1 
2,414      1.6400        XLON     11:27:10      00029172749TRDU1 
1,422      1.6400        XLON     12:00:35      00029172824TRDU1 
1,135      1.6400        XLON     12:00:35      00029172823TRDU1 
2,265      1.6400        XLON     12:37:58      00029172895TRDU1 
16        1.6420        XLON     13:10:19      00029172956TRDU1 
1,510      1.6420        XLON     13:10:19      00029172955TRDU1 
694       1.6420        XLON     13:10:19      00029172954TRDU1 
113       1.6420        XLON     13:10:19      00029172953TRDU1 
2,327      1.6440        XLON     13:42:45      00029173124TRDU1 
2,404      1.6440        XLON     14:21:01      00029173251TRDU1 
128       1.6440        XLON     14:21:01      00029173252TRDU1 
2,554      1.6400        XLON     14:22:05      00029173263TRDU1 
2,379      1.6400        XLON     14:22:05      00029173262TRDU1 
2,261      1.6420        XLON     14:57:22      00029173465TRDU1 
2,476      1.6500        XLON     15:30:41      00029173665TRDU1 
1,141      1.6480        XLON     15:37:25      00029173682TRDU1 
1,400      1.6480        XLON     15:37:25      00029173680TRDU1 
1,114      1.6440        XLON     15:55:21      00029173789TRDU1 
1,498      1.6440        XLON     15:55:21      00029173788TRDU1 
2,181      1.6460        XLON     16:10:46      00029173880TRDU1 
2,347      1.6460        XLON     16:10:46      00029173878TRDU1 
4,170      1.6440        XLON     16:19:30      00029173967TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
