DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30 August 2024 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9580 GBP1.6500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9460 GBP1.6360 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9514 GBP1.6420

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,793,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,504 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172414TRDU1 41 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172419TRDU1 1,504 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172418TRDU1 41 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172417TRDU1 1,504 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172416TRDU1 1,504 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172415TRDU1 1,202 1.9480 XDUB 08:39:07 00029172420TRDU1 2,196 1.9460 XDUB 09:10:31 00029172471TRDU1 194 1.9460 XDUB 09:10:31 00029172470TRDU1 612 1.9460 XDUB 09:10:31 00029172473TRDU1 1,689 1.9460 XDUB 09:10:31 00029172472TRDU1 2,227 1.9500 XDUB 10:11:32 00029172634TRDU1 2,522 1.9460 XDUB 10:38:44 00029172682TRDU1 2,000 1.9480 XDUB 10:54:03 00029172703TRDU1 337 1.9480 XDUB 10:54:03 00029172702TRDU1 284 1.9480 XDUB 10:54:03 00029172701TRDU1 2,055 1.9460 XDUB 11:03:24 00029172725TRDU1 1,372 1.9460 XDUB 11:03:24 00029172724TRDU1 1,372 1.9460 XDUB 11:03:24 00029172723TRDU1 1,372 1.9460 XDUB 11:15:30 00029172733TRDU1 3,105 1.9480 XDUB 11:34:43 00029172768TRDU1 5,010 1.9480 XDUB 12:20:57 00029172867TRDU1 1,430 1.9540 XDUB 14:21:01 00029173255TRDU1 220 1.9540 XDUB 14:21:01 00029173254TRDU1 4,988 1.9540 XDUB 14:21:01 00029173253TRDU1 4,046 1.9540 XDUB 14:21:01 00029173257TRDU1 1,430 1.9540 XDUB 14:21:01 00029173256TRDU1 626 1.9480 XDUB 14:35:35 00029173330TRDU1 2,293 1.9520 XDUB 14:41:57 00029173354TRDU1 2,256 1.9520 XDUB 14:43:58 00029173361TRDU1 2,256 1.9520 XDUB 14:43:58 00029173360TRDU1 2,309 1.9520 XDUB 14:43:58 00029173359TRDU1 2,633 1.9520 XDUB 15:03:59 00029173488TRDU1 1,422 1.9520 XDUB 15:10:51 00029173554TRDU1 1,250 1.9520 XDUB 15:10:51 00029173553TRDU1 2,132 1.9520 XDUB 15:18:10 00029173593TRDU1 2,440 1.9580 XDUB 15:23:59 00029173633TRDU1 693 1.9580 XDUB 15:30:26 00029173663TRDU1 1,869 1.9580 XDUB 15:30:26 00029173662TRDU1 2,206 1.9560 XDUB 15:37:25 00029173681TRDU1 2,041 1.9560 XDUB 15:37:25 00029173679TRDU1 812 1.9540 XDUB 15:38:07 00029173684TRDU1 1,384 1.9540 XDUB 15:38:07 00029173685TRDU1 2,617 1.9560 XDUB 15:55:21 00029173784TRDU1 2,625 1.9540 XDUB 15:55:21 00029173785TRDU1 2,300 1.9520 XDUB 15:55:21 00029173787TRDU1 2,333 1.9520 XDUB 15:55:21 00029173786TRDU1 4,894 1.9540 XDUB 16:10:46 00029173879TRDU1 215 1.9520 XDUB 16:12:26 00029173894TRDU1 173 1.9520 XDUB 16:13:44 00029173899TRDU1 2,360 1.9520 XDUB 16:14:17 00029173906TRDU1 1,453 1.9520 XDUB 16:17:31 00029173921TRDU1 3,547 1.9520 XDUB 16:17:35 00029173924TRDU1 1,453 1.9520 XDUB 16:17:35 00029173923TRDU1 194 1.9520 XDUB 16:17:35 00029173928TRDU1 1,453 1.9520 XDUB 16:17:35 00029173927TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,580 1.6380 XLON 09:02:07 00029172462TRDU1 2,496 1.6360 XLON 09:10:31 00029172469TRDU1 2,454 1.6400 XLON 09:58:14 00029172632TRDU1 2,187 1.6380 XLON 10:28:46 00029172666TRDU1 2,334 1.6380 XLON 10:56:31 00029172709TRDU1 2,414 1.6400 XLON 11:27:10 00029172749TRDU1 1,422 1.6400 XLON 12:00:35 00029172824TRDU1 1,135 1.6400 XLON 12:00:35 00029172823TRDU1 2,265 1.6400 XLON 12:37:58 00029172895TRDU1 16 1.6420 XLON 13:10:19 00029172956TRDU1 1,510 1.6420 XLON 13:10:19 00029172955TRDU1 694 1.6420 XLON 13:10:19 00029172954TRDU1 113 1.6420 XLON 13:10:19 00029172953TRDU1 2,327 1.6440 XLON 13:42:45 00029173124TRDU1 2,404 1.6440 XLON 14:21:01 00029173251TRDU1 128 1.6440 XLON 14:21:01 00029173252TRDU1 2,554 1.6400 XLON 14:22:05 00029173263TRDU1 2,379 1.6400 XLON 14:22:05 00029173262TRDU1 2,261 1.6420 XLON 14:57:22 00029173465TRDU1 2,476 1.6500 XLON 15:30:41 00029173665TRDU1 1,141 1.6480 XLON 15:37:25 00029173682TRDU1 1,400 1.6480 XLON 15:37:25 00029173680TRDU1 1,114 1.6440 XLON 15:55:21 00029173789TRDU1 1,498 1.6440 XLON 15:55:21 00029173788TRDU1 2,181 1.6460 XLON 16:10:46 00029173880TRDU1 2,347 1.6460 XLON 16:10:46 00029173878TRDU1 4,170 1.6440 XLON 16:19:30 00029173967TRDU1

