Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 02-Sep-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations "),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 August 2024 were as follows: Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 189,046,450 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 1,587,043 Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 187,459,407

The above figure of 187,459,407 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

