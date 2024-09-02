Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.08.24
16:09 Uhr
4,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
81 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
02-Sep-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) 
Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations 
"),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the 
number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 August 2024 were as 
follows: 
 
Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 
                             189,046,450 
 
Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 
                             1,587,043 
 
Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 
                             187,459,407

The above figure of 187,459,407 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  344004 
EQS News ID:  1979003 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979003&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
