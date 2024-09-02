Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Myocene Helps the French Handball Team

LIÈGE, Belgium, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myocene, the Belgian sportstech company which is developing a device for the objective measurement of muscular fatigue for top-level sportsmen and women, today announced that the French Handball team is now one of its users.

The innovative device developed by Myocene represents a radical change in the management of fatigue and recovery in sportspeople, making it possible for the first time to quantify it objectively and very precisely. It calculates the exact value of the muscular fatigue index in two minutes. The solution uses a dedicated algorithm to analyze very precise measurements obtained using a specific sensor and high-precision control of muscle contraction. It can be used both indoors and out, helping top-level athletes to manage their fatigue and improve their performance. It contributes to technical coaching by offering the possibility of adapting training and rest periods. It also helps to prevent the risks of overtraining and injury.

"We decided to use the Myocene system because it enables us to assess players' levels of fatigue and recovery very quickly and objectively," says Olivier Maurelli, physical trainer for the French men's team. "We use it in the preparation of major competitions, because it's portable and can be taken to training sessions. It's very easy to measure, and we do it every 2-3 days in the morning so that we have an objective indicator of the players' state of muscular fatigue. In this way, we can optimally manage recovery and the sequence of training sessions, amongst others in preparation for our upcoming tournament."

"We are delighted that the French Handball Federation is using our system," comments Jean-Yves Mignolet, CEO. "After convincing some of Europe's top professional clubs, particularly in football, this new step shows us just how relevant our solution is for national teams too. National teams have specific needs that are different from those of clubs, since the players are only present for a few weeks a year, for the various international competitions and their preparations. In this context, Myocene contributes to the individual management of players according to their state of fitness."

About Myocene

Myocene is a medical and sports technology company developing an innovative device for measuring muscle fatigue. Fatigue is assessed using patented algorithms to provide objective, precise, quantifiable and rapid measurements. Using a combination of electrostimulation and force sensors, Myocene's device measures a fatigue index in just two minutes.

The application of the technology, already tested by almost 1,500 athletes, extends to the entire professional and semi-professional sports market, filling an important gap in the objective assessment of muscle fatigue, a fundamental parameter linked to athletic performance. The Myocene device also offers potential applications in the medical field (occupational medicine, muscle pathologies).

Myocene's technology has been validated by Prof. Guillaume Millet, a sports physiologist at the Jean Monnet University in Saint-Etienne, France.

The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Liège, Belgium.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.