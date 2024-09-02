TOKYO, Sept 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has acquired its own shares based on Article 40 of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The status (progress report) of the acquisition is as described below.1. Class of shares acquired: Ordinary shares of the Company2. Total number of shares acquired: 1,598,800 shares3. Aggregate amount of acquisition cost: JPY9,100,754,5774. Acquisition period: From August 1 to August 31, 2024 (execution basis)5. Acquisition method: Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contractFor Reference1. Resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 15, 2024(1) Class of shares to be acquired: Ordinary shares of the Company(2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 6,500,000 shares (maximum)(Ratio to total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 2.3%)(3) Total amount of acquisition cost: JPY30.0 billion (maximum)(4) Period of acquisition: From May 16, 2024 to November 15, 2024(5) Acquisition method: Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract2. Accumulated number and price of own shares acquired in accordance with the above mentioned resolution at the meeting of Board of Directors (as of August 31, 2024)(1) Total number of shares acquired: 4,037,300 shares(2) Aggregate amount of acquisition cost: JPY24,933,137,242Source: EisaiCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.