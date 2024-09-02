Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
[02.09.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|14,803,600.00
|EUR
|210,000.0000
|139,598,278.80
|9.43
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|957,924.47
|95.0322
