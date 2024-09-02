Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
[02.09.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,494,226.81
|10.9854
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|579,970.00
|GBP
|0
|5,940,786.93
|10.2433
