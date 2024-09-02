Anzeige
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 09:36 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Total Voting Rights

Capita Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2024

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Voting Rights and Capital

Notification of alteration to total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

The Company advises that its capital consists of 1,701,273,523 ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each, as at 31 August 2024. The voting rights of these shares are identical with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company currently holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Capita plc is 1,701,273,523.

The above figure, 1,701,273,523 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Capita plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In addition, the above figure includes 11,131,637 shares currently held by the Capita Employee Benefit Trust and therefore excluded from the Company's EPS calculation.

Name and signature of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Claire Denton, Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525


© 2024 PR Newswire
