DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART LN) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.5433 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18962073 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 344081 EQS News ID: 1979251 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 02, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)