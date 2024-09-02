DJ Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (DSUS LN) Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.578 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 260096 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 344076 EQS News ID: 1979241 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)