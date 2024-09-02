DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2119399 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 344110 EQS News ID: 1979309 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 02, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)