Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.4266 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1588821 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN Sequence No.: 344195 EQS News ID: 1979479 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 02, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)