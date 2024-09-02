Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 09:58 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Sep-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 853.0259 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 301937 
CODE: TNOW LN 
ISIN: LU0533033741 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533033741 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TNOW LN 
Sequence No.:  344222 
EQS News ID:  1979549 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979549&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.