02.09.2024
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 31 August 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 101.28p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 102.99p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 101.16p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
