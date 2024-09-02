The publication of the results of its initial scoping study on the Tunkillia project on 16 July puts Barton well on the road to executing its three-phase development strategy to achieve c 150,000oz gold production. The study posited a 5Mtpa bulk open-pit mine operating over 6.4 years to process 30.7Mt of material at an average grade of 0.93g/t Au to generate a pre-tax NPV7.5 of A$512m and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 40% at a gold price of A$3,500/oz, an average all-in sustaining cost of A$1,917/oz and an initial capital cost of A$374m. Barton is now advancing an optimisation review targeting further cost savings and mine life growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...