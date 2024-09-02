Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: 850857 | ISIN: DK0010274414 | Ticker-Symbol: DSN
Tradegate
02.09.24
11:53 Uhr
28,500 Euro
+0,240
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 08:48 Uhr
Danske Bank A/S: Danske Bank CFO to retire. New CFO appointed

Company announcement no 38 2024

 Danske Bank A/S
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK - 1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





2 September 2024

Danske Bank CFO to retire. New CFO appointed


After dedicating almost five years to Danske Bank and a total of 36 years to an active business career, Stephan Engels, who is the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team in Danske Bank, has decided to retire from executive leadership roles. He has decided to announce his retirement early to allow for a good transition of leadership, remaining in his role at Danske Bank until 1 March 2025.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of Danske Bank over the past years, but all good things come to an end. I am confident that when the time comes next year, I will be able to pass the baton to competent leadership and a strong organisation, with a solid strategy for the future," says Stephan Engels.

Stephan Engels, aged 62, has been part of the Executive Leadership Team in Danske Bank since April 2020.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Stephan for playing an instrumental role in our leadership team during a pivotal period for Danske Bank and for his significant contributions to improving the very core of our financial robustness. He will leave behind a legacy of stability when he retires next year," says Carsten Egeriis, CEO of Danske Bank.

Danske Bank has appointed Cecile Hillary as new Chief Financial Officer. Cecile Hillary will become part of Danske Bank's Executive Leadership Team and join Danske Bank by 1 March 2025 at the latest.

Cecile Hillary comes from a position as Group Treasurer of Lloyds Banking Group in the UK. Prior to joining Lloyds in 2021, she held various positions over the span of 24 years with Barclays, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan. Cecile Hillary graduated from IEP Paris (Sciences Po) and ESSEC Business School.

"I am really pleased that Cecile Hillary will be joining Danske Bank. She brings deep professional insights, experience in core banking from some of the largest international financial institutions and comprehensive strategic knowledge of this area from a high level in the financial sector," says Carsten Egeriis.

"I very much look forward to joining Danske Bank, which I know to be a strong Nordic financial institution as well as an ambitious and thriving organisation," says Cecile Hillary.

See also enclosed CV for Cecile Hillary.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


