Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
02.09.24
12:15 Uhr
160,70 Euro
-0,70
-0,43 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Silkland Launches First 16K VESA-Certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable on Amazon

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has released the first-ever 16K VESA-certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 cable to support the future of visual display technology, now available on Amazon.


With support for 16K resolution, users can expect an unparalleled level of detail and realism, making the cable ideal for high-end computing, gaming, and professional applications. It is also backward compatible with 8K and 4K resolutions, ensuring a versatile and future-proof solution for all display needs.

One of the standout features of this cable is its bi-directional support, allowing it to connect USB C devices like laptops, phones, and tablets to DisplayPort monitors or connect DisplayPort devices like PC to USB C monitors. This flexibility makes it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications. Additionally, it is compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3, offering a plug-and-play experience with no drivers needed.

DisplayPort 2.1 integration elevates connection speeds up to 40Gbps and supports 16K@30Hz, 8K@120Hz, 4K@240Hz, crucial for reducing screen tearing in fast visuals. The stable signal transmission facilitated by gold-plated plugs paired with thicker copper wires minimizes signal loss while maximizing quality.

This innovative product also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and HDCP2.3 (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection), along with G-Sync and Free Sync technologies ensuring seamless video playback without flickering issues across all formats of content display. Moreover, it facilitates Multi-Stream Transport (MST) allowing users to daisy-chain multiple monitors - enhancing productivity spaces or creating immersive gaming setups.

The cable also works seamlessly under Clamshell mode, and with DSC 1.2a, users can enjoy high-resolution and high-frame-rate video through existing physical interfaces.

Silkland has always prioritized high-end cable R&D, and this USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 cable is no exception. Certified by VESA, it guarantees top performance and reliability. The E-braided design prevents tangling, while the ergonomic aluminum shell ensures easy plugging. Gold-plated plugs and thicker copper wires enhance image transmission stability and quality.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D8164MC1

About Silkland

Founded in 2019, Silkland integrates design, R&D, and sales, specializing in high-end cable development. Focusing on cutting-edge technology products, it leads the high-end cable market across the US, Europe, Japan. As a member of VESA and USB-IF, Silkland has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation by developing certified DP 2.1 cables, USB4 cables, and HDMI 2.1 cables.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493235/CD41P.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silkland-launches-first-16k-vesa-certified-usb-c-to-displayport-2-1-cable-on-amazon-302234880.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
