- BARCLAYS CUTS JOHNSON MATTHEY PRICE TARGET TO 1950 (2130) P - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS KINGFISHER TO 'EQUAL WEIGHT' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 300 PENCE - BERENBERG STARTS BODYCOTE PLC WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 800 PENCE - BERNSTEIN RAISES TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 390 (340) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS GOOCH & HOUSEGO PRICE TARGET TO 635 (675) P - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS B&M PRICE TARGET TO 550 (575) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS RAISES BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 630 (610) PENCE



