Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A3CM1E | ISIN: US49926T1043
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 11:18 Uhr
KnowBe4 Named Best Workplace in the Middle East

KnowBe4 recognised for exceptional organizational culture in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. This achievement highlights KnowBe4's commitment to fostering an environment that is dynamic and inclusive for all.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com

Ranking 9th on the 2024 Best Workplaces in the Middle East List in the small companies category, KnowBe4 has been recognised as being committed to cultivating inclusivity and diversity in the workplace as well as aligning work culture with the needs of a globalized workforce.

"At KnowBe4, our employees are the cornerstone of our success," says Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "We've created a workplace that fosters both professional growth and personal wellbeing. Our comprehensive medical insurance for employees and their families, along with annual flight tickets for reconnecting with loved ones, are only some of the benefits that show our commitment to a supportive and balanced work environment. This recognition from Great Place to Work Middle East validates our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where all employees can fulfill their potential."

The globally recognised Best Workplace survey employs a rigorous methodology to evaluate workplace cultures and practices. Thousands of employees were surveyed across the region to determine the 2024 Best Workplaces in the Middle East. The recognition is based on employees' experiences of trust, innovation, organizational values, leadership, and how well organizations foster an environment of inclusivity.

For more information on KnowBe4 Careers, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact:
Kathy Wattman
SVP of Public Relations
kathyw@knowbe4.com
727-474-9950

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588691/KB4_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/knowbe4-named-best-workplace-in-the-middle-east-302235853.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
