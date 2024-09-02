Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:03 Uhr
4,280 Euro
-0,020
-0,47 %
02.09.2024
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

02 September 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 August 2024, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 78,603,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 523,061,993.

The above figure (523,061,993) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


