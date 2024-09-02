Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

02 September 2024

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 August 2024, the Company capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 26,580,263, and 6,145,811 shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 20,434,452 as at 31 August 2024.

The above figure (20,434,452) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734