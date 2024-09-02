Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 2 September 2024

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 31 August 2024 the total number of Ordinary shares of 10p of the Company in issue is 47,622,049.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also holds 15,907,157 shares in Treasury.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


