Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
02.09.2024
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 30 August 2024 706.74 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 695.20 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

02 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
