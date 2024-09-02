Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
Bybit Sweetens Crypto Trades in Asia With Rewards for JCB, VISA or Mastercard Users

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to introduce exclusive rewards for JCB, Visa, or Mastercard holders in Asia when they trade crypto with Bybit's One-Click Buy at zero fees. Looking to boost crypto adoption in Asia, the platform is offering cashback and coupons to both first-timers and seasoned traders throughout September.

Bybit Sweetens Crypto Trades in Asia With Rewards for JCB, VISA or Mastercard Users

Eligible JCB, VISA OR Mastercard holders in selected regions in Asia can enjoy up to $40 in rewards in three simple steps for a limited time only. Cardholders simply need to register for the event, and make a purchase on the Bybit One-Click Buy page with their JCB, Visa, or Mastercard card to enjoy:

  • New users: up to 10 USDT cashback upon completing a fiat transaction valued at $100 or more via One-Click Buy.
  • Existing users: up to 10 USDT cash back by using the prescribed card to purchase a crypto asset for $500 or more via One-Click Buy.
  • Deposit bonus: an additional $30 Buy Crypto Coupon for all users depositing over $5,000 via One-Click Buy.

The exclusive campaign is the September edition of Bybit's monthly promotions. The exchange provides users with both near-instant access to crypto with a few clicks and endless perks. Portfolio diversification has never been easier-a wide range of trading pairs are available to users looking to trade between over 65 fiat currencies and over 100 cryptocurrencies at zero fees and competitive rates.

Follow this link to confirm your eligibility, register for the event and start earning: Asia Delight: Unlock Up to $40 in Rewards With JCB, VISA, and Mastercard

Bybit /TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494254/Bybit_Sweetens_Crypto_Trades_Asia_With_Rewards_JCB_VISA_Mastercard.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-sweetens-crypto-trades-in-asia-with-rewards-for-jcb-visa-or-mastercard-users-302235825.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
