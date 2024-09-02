Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
02 September 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 30 August 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£50.803 million
Including current year income and expenses
£51.047 million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
267.73p
Including current year income and expenses
269.01p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
267.35p
Including current year income and expenses
268.52p
