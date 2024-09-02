Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
2ndSeptember 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 30th August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
30th August 2024 54.00p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 53.81p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
2nd September
