Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award For Proprietary ESG Platform

"Hon Hai Sustainable Monitoring Platform" embodies innovative spirit at Group's 50-year mark

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) today announced its proprietary platform that can intelligently track sustainability progress at the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider has won a Red Dot Award, one of the biggest creative competitions in the world.

The "Hon Hai Sustainable Monitoring Platform", which received a Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design, became operational in late 2023 with a user-friendly and compelling interface that belie the complex proprietary technology used to build it. It is instrumental in providing real-time snapshots of how Foxconn is tracking on a company-wide basis against its green goals that align to UN SDGs commitments.

The origins of the Red Dot Design Award date back to 1955. Its distinction, the Red Dot, is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design. From products, brand communication and creative projects to design concepts and prototypes, the Red Dot Award documents the most prominent trends worldwide.

"Being recognized with a Red Dot is a fitting milestone for Foxconn on our 50th anniversary this year. We are innovating with information technology capabilities to do our sustainability work better," Foxconn Vice President and Spokesperson James Wu said.

The Star Wars-like, at-a-glance dashboard design of the "Hon Hai Sustainable Monitoring Platform" emphasizes user experience, utilizing dynamic simulation effects and vivid imagery to translate complex ESG data into clear and understandable graphical representations. This greatly enhances the readability and attractiveness of the information, facilitating the understanding and application of data, making it an important support tool for internal corporate decision-making.

The custom-made, secure platform can intelligently aggregate data from Foxconn's 205 locations across 24 countries, enabling management to track the real-time progress of ESG goals in each region. Through intelligent analysis, it provides deep insights into each unit's ESG performance and offers timely support to ensure the achievement of ESG objectives.

