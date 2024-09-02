Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:16 Uhr
10,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,98 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,40013:54
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 13:18 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award For Proprietary ESG Platform

"Hon Hai Sustainable Monitoring Platform" embodies innovative spirit at Group's 50-year mark

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) today announced its proprietary platform that can intelligently track sustainability progress at the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider has won a Red Dot Award, one of the biggest creative competitions in the world.

The "Hon Hai Sustainable Monitoring Platform", which received a Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design, became operational in late 2023 with a user-friendly and compelling interface that belie the complex proprietary technology used to build it. It is instrumental in providing real-time snapshots of how Foxconn is tracking on a company-wide basis against its green goals that align to UN SDGs commitments.

The origins of the Red Dot Design Award date back to 1955. Its distinction, the Red Dot, is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design. From products, brand communication and creative projects to design concepts and prototypes, the Red Dot Award documents the most prominent trends worldwide.

"Being recognized with a Red Dot is a fitting milestone for Foxconn on our 50th anniversary this year. We are innovating with information technology capabilities to do our sustainability work better," Foxconn Vice President and Spokesperson James Wu said.

The Star Wars-like, at-a-glance dashboard design of the "Hon Hai Sustainable Monitoring Platform" emphasizes user experience, utilizing dynamic simulation effects and vivid imagery to translate complex ESG data into clear and understandable graphical representations. This greatly enhances the readability and attractiveness of the information, facilitating the understanding and application of data, making it an important support tool for internal corporate decision-making.

The custom-made, secure platform can intelligently aggregate data from Foxconn's 205 locations across 24 countries, enabling management to track the real-time progress of ESG goals in each region. Through intelligent analysis, it provides deep insights into each unit's ESG performance and offers timely support to ensure the achievement of ESG objectives.

About Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design here.

About Foxconn here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-wins-prestigious-red-dot-design-award-for-proprietary-esg-platform-302235911.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.