Teleste Corporation: Teleste Introduces Teleste Hub: Revolutionizing Content Management for the Public Transportation Market

The new software provides public transport operators with a powerful tool to drive continuous improvement, boost operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams.

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new central software for content management, Teleste Hub. Specifically tailored for the public transportation industry, Teleste Hub is set to redefine how transit operators manage, distribute, and display content across their networks.

Developed in partnership with ITESMEDIA, a trusted and proven Teleste partner, the Teleste Hub software is specifically designed to address the unique needs of public transportation operators. It allows operators to manage real-time information, advertisements, and entertainment content across multiple vehicles and stations. Additionally, the software provides a user-friendly interface for daily operations.

"In today's connected world, delivering a seamless and informative passenger experience hinges on the effective management of content across all public transportation platforms," said Richard Fortin, President at ITESMEDIA.

The Teleste Hub software is designed to serve both Teleste's existing public transport operator clients and those who are not yet part of the Teleste family.

"At Teleste, we are committed to creating solutions that elevate the public transport experience for both operators and passengers. We are excited that we are now able to introduce an even more efficient, flexible and secure platform that is tailored to the evolving needs of global public transport systems. For operators, this software serves as an exceptional tool for driving continuous improvement, enhancing operational efficiency, and unlocking new revenue opportunities," stated Teleste's head of Public Transport Operators business line, Claudio Borrello.

Key Features of Teleste Hub:

Centralized Control: Operators can manage all digital displays, from onboard screens to station monitors, through a single platform, ensuring consistency and efficiency.

Multimedia Content and Integration : Teleste Hub supports various input sources such as television feeds, live camera streams, and other multimedia content. A variety of supported formats guarantees that transport operators can provide engaging and informative content across all platforms and devices.

Increased Revenue Opportunities : Displaying multimedia content, including advertisements, creates new revenue streams for transport operators, enabling them to more effectively monetize their passenger information systems.

Hardware Independence : Teleste Hub is compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms, allowing operators the flexibility to integrate it with existing hardware infrastructure without the need for costly upgrades. The seamless integration with all common display technologies ensures that consistent, accurate information is reliably conveyed across all selected devices.

User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive design of Teleste Hub makes it easy for operators to manage content without extensive training thanks to the layout editor and widgets, reducing the learning curve and improving operational efficiency.

Seamless Data Integration : The robust data integration options, enabling efficient data consolidation and management.

: The robust data integration options, enabling efficient data consolidation and management. Advanced Security Features: Two-factor authentication, along with compliance with ISO 27001, ISO 27018, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 certifications, ensures that the system and data are well-protected against cyber threats.

Teleste solutions provide a robust foundation for a future-proof public transport ecosystem, enhancing operational efficiency for transit operators and allowing passengers to enjoy reliable, real-time travel information on every step of their journey.

Please visit the website to explore our offering and come learn more at InnoTrans 2024, 24-27 September 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Our team of public transport experts is looking forward to engaging with you at stand 520 in Hall 2.1.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

About ITESMEDIA

ITESMEDIA is positioned as a technological leader in passenger information and digital signage systems with a global reach, demonstrating that our technology has been successfully deployed in projects across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

