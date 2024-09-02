Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 14:36 Uhr
New Chapter of Kaiyi Auto International Strategy

--Multiple International Models debuts at 3rd World Power Battery Conference

YIBIN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sep. 1, 2024, the 3rd World Power Battery Conference was held in Yibin City, Sichuan Province. Kaiyi Auto held the event of "Lead by Green Power Sailing to the World -- Kaiyi Global Unveiling of New International Version Product" to fully open the globalization strategy, with International version of Kaiyi X7 iHD, Kaiyi X3 Pro EV, and Kaiyi e-Qute 02 debuted in the conference.

New Chapter of Kaiyi Auto International Strategy -- Multiple International Models debuts at 3rd World Power Battery Conference

Kaiyi X3 Pro EV RHD and Kaiyi e-Qute 02 RHD, combining the advantages of large space, strong power, long range and high safety, far exceed that of competitors in the same segment. They will be launched in Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian markets this year. As for Kaiyi X7 iHD, it is a plug-in hybrid midsize SUV that combines the three core advantages of Chery Group's flagship chassis + 1.5T ultra hybrid powertrain + CATL battery. The Chinese version of the model was launched in China on Aug. 20 and has gained a lot of attention from customers.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Kaiyi brand. Over the past ten years, from the brand foundation to the efficient construction of the smart factory, from the establishment of the Intelligent Connected Research Institute to the strategic cooperation with Huawei, Tencent, and CATL, Kaiyi Auto has expanded the brand's outreach step by step by means of internal cultivation and external cooperation; and from the research and development of independently-led products to the invitation of global users to carry out in-depth product co-creativity, Kaiyi Auto has grown step by step to become a popular auto brand among Chinese and overseas consumers by practically implementing its development philosophy of "Customer First".

As the core initiative of the deepening globalization strategy, the debut of Kaiyi X7 iHD, Kaiyi X3 Pro EV RHD and Kaiyi e-Qute 02 RHD, brings new choices of high-quality Chinese auto products to global users, unveiling a new chapter of Kaiyi Auto international strategy. In the future, Kaiyi Auto will provide more high-quality products and services for global customers with positive attitude and firm determination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494340/New_Chapter_Kaiyi_Auto_International_Strategy__Multiple_International_Models_debuts_3rd.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-chapter-of-kaiyi-auto-international-strategy-302235950.html

