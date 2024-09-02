BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 August 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 47,099,792 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 2,893,731).

Shareholders should use 47,099,792 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Date: 2 September 2024