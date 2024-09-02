Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
02.09.2024 15:18 Uhr
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 August 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 2,181,662).

Shareholders should use 29,448,641 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 2 September 2024


