Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
02.09.2024
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 2 September 2024

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 August 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, and 17,871,258 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 48,509,856 as at 31 August 2024.

The above figure (48,509,856) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


