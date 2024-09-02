Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 16:00 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 May 2024 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

2 September 2024


