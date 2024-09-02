Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 16:12 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zerova Technologies to Unveil Next-Gen Charging Solutions and Forge Key Partnerships at ICNC 24 in Berlin

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phihong Technology's subsidiary, Zerova Technologies, is actively expanding its presence in overseas markets and will be showcasing its innovative charging technologies and solutions at the ICNC 24 (Intercharge Network Conference 24) in Berlin from September 2 to 3, as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the European market. The ICNC 24 is one of the most prestigious events in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, bringing together key players, thought leaders, and innovators from across the globe to discuss the future of charging infrastructure.


Rising Demand for Charging Infrastructure in Europe: Zerova Delivers Cutting-Edge Solutions

According to data from market research firm Bloomberg, the EU is expected to add 200,000 public charging stations annually over the next two years, aiming to reach the policy target of 1 million stations by 2025. In response to Europe's strategy of electrifying heavy-duty vehicles, Zerova will showcase its most impressive product of the year at ICNC 24 - the DQ480: The Pinnacle of Fast Charging.

The DQ480 delivers up to 480kW of power, providing a superior fast-charging experience. It features optional single or dual 21.5" media displays for enhanced visibility, a 7" display for seamless public charging operations, or a 7" or 10" display tailored for fleet applications. To further improve user convenience, it is equipped with innovative swing bar cable management systems.

It also offers the ability to customize cooling systems, with the flexibility to install two liquid-cooled and two air-cooled charging plugs. Users can choose from 4 layout options and select between two cooling systems. The two 500-amp liquid-cooled guns offer higher output power, shorter charging time, and superior cooling efficiency, with a thinner, lighter cable for an improved user experience. Meanwhile, the 300-amp air-cooled guns include a boost mode that temporarily increases output power during peak hours.

Designed to set new standards in EV charging, the standalone 480kW DC charger DQ480 can simultaneously charge four vehicles with its four charging guns, offering a cost-effective solution with lower average installation costs per vehicle. Its compact and efficient design makes it perfect for urban environments where space is at a premium, such as fleet depots, busy fuel stations, commercial buildings, or shopping centers. The DQ480's sleek, geometric design with minimalist aesthetics further enhances its appeal in these settings.

Showcasing Innovations and Strategic Collaborations at ICNC 24

At ICNC 24, Zerova will also showcase additional products, such as the DM30 kW moveable DC charger. The moveable EV charger offers up to 30kW of charging power, providing convenience and flexibility for on-the-go charging. For Zerova Technologies, participating in this conference is a strategic opportunity to not only demonstrate their cutting-edge solutions but also to engage with industry stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and demands in the European market. By presenting their latest innovations at such a significant platform, Zerova is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry, reinforcing its commitment to driving the transition towards sustainable transportation worldwide.

For more information, visit www.zerovatech.com?

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494481/ICNC24_ID_ec077348873d.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zerova-technologies-to-unveil-next-gen-charging-solutions-and-forge-key-partnerships-at-icnc-24-in-berlin-302236033.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.