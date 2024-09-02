Zerova Technologies to Unveil Next-Gen Charging Solutions and Forge Key Partnerships at ICNC 24 in Berlin

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phihong Technology's subsidiary, Zerova Technologies, is actively expanding its presence in overseas markets and will be showcasing its innovative charging technologies and solutions at the ICNC 24 (Intercharge Network Conference 24) in Berlin from September 2 to 3, as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the European market. The ICNC 24 is one of the most prestigious events in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, bringing together key players, thought leaders, and innovators from across the globe to discuss the future of charging infrastructure.

Rising Demand for Charging Infrastructure in Europe: Zerova Delivers Cutting-Edge Solutions

According to data from market research firm Bloomberg, the EU is expected to add 200,000 public charging stations annually over the next two years, aiming to reach the policy target of 1 million stations by 2025. In response to Europe's strategy of electrifying heavy-duty vehicles, Zerova will showcase its most impressive product of the year at ICNC 24 - the DQ480: The Pinnacle of Fast Charging.

The DQ480 delivers up to 480kW of power, providing a superior fast-charging experience. It features optional single or dual 21.5" media displays for enhanced visibility, a 7" display for seamless public charging operations, or a 7" or 10" display tailored for fleet applications. To further improve user convenience, it is equipped with innovative swing bar cable management systems.

It also offers the ability to customize cooling systems, with the flexibility to install two liquid-cooled and two air-cooled charging plugs. Users can choose from 4 layout options and select between two cooling systems. The two 500-amp liquid-cooled guns offer higher output power, shorter charging time, and superior cooling efficiency, with a thinner, lighter cable for an improved user experience. Meanwhile, the 300-amp air-cooled guns include a boost mode that temporarily increases output power during peak hours.

Designed to set new standards in EV charging, the standalone 480kW DC charger DQ480 can simultaneously charge four vehicles with its four charging guns, offering a cost-effective solution with lower average installation costs per vehicle. Its compact and efficient design makes it perfect for urban environments where space is at a premium, such as fleet depots, busy fuel stations, commercial buildings, or shopping centers. The DQ480's sleek, geometric design with minimalist aesthetics further enhances its appeal in these settings.

Showcasing Innovations and Strategic Collaborations at ICNC 24

At ICNC 24, Zerova will also showcase additional products, such as the DM30 kW moveable DC charger. The moveable EV charger offers up to 30kW of charging power, providing convenience and flexibility for on-the-go charging. For Zerova Technologies, participating in this conference is a strategic opportunity to not only demonstrate their cutting-edge solutions but also to engage with industry stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and demands in the European market. By presenting their latest innovations at such a significant platform, Zerova is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry, reinforcing its commitment to driving the transition towards sustainable transportation worldwide.

For more information, visit www.zerovatech.com?

