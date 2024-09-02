Uzbekistan's Development Strategy Center Hails Presidential Decree

Welcomes expanded role of NGOs and Civil Society as part of ongoing reform agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than two months to go before Uzbekistan's citizens head to the polls in the country's first legislative election under the newly amended constitution, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has issued a decree designed to bolster the role of civil society. As a logical continuation of the country's reform agenda, it aims to boost transparency and accountability within state support for NGOs.

The new decree establishes a public fund under the Parliament for the support of civil society institutions, thereby ensuring the targeted nature of social projects and eradicating bureaucracy.

Eldor Tulyakov, Executive Director of the Development Strategy Center, explained the impact of the prominent and expanded role of civil society.

"It's encouraging to see the President of Uzbekistan has signed a decree aimed at improving the system of state support for civil society institutions in the country. With this new and more direct link between Parliament and the funding of social projects sought by civil society, Uzbekistan now has upped the ante on elected legislators to deliver impactful projects to their constituencies. As a former MP, I am keenly aware of bureaucratic red tape and lack of transparency that hindered the efficiency of NGOs to advocate for spending. Removing these barriers is a big step forward and one that will impose greater accountability on the incoming class of legislators as well as the parties themselves."

Over the past seven years, Uzbekistan has seen a 12-fold increase in NGO funding compared to the previous period. The decree seeks to push that even higher with policies that include halving the fees for registration of NGOs, exempting public associations of persons with disabilities, veterans, senior citizens, women, and children from paying fees, and reducing the re-registration period from one month to 15 days.

This new decree will allow for a greater involvement of NGOs in social partnership programs and create a digital and transparent system of state support for civil society institutions. The government will now adopt annual programs to involve civil society institutions in the implementation of socio-economic development programs based on social partnership. As such, the decree represents a significant milestone in the development of civil society institutions in Uzbekistan, reflecting the ongoing progress and commitment to liberal reforms.

Uzbekistan has continued on a steady trajectory of reforms that accelerated in the lead-up to last year's referendum, in which a citizen-focused constitution was approved and enacted. The new constitution overhauled the country's governmental functions, and put more power than ever into parliament as part of an improved system of checks and balances. The current decree moves the country further in that direction.

This latest move comes on the heels of the approval by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan (CEC) for the participation of five parties in the October 27 poll that will elect a total of 150 MPs (deputies to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis) and almost 6,000 members of local Councils of People's Deputies. The election will be conducted using a hybrid model in which half of the 150 seats are selected by constituency 'first past the post' and the other half proportionally via national party lists with a 7% threshold.

Founded in 2017, the Center implements joint projects aimed at the study of and the application of the best international practices and standards, as well as assessments and opinions of international organizations and experts on the activities carried out within the framework of development strategies and government programs. Its activities include preparation of draft laws, bylaws and other documents provided in the state programs, systemic monitoring of the implementation of state programs, and studying the popular views on state programs.

