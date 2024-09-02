London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2024) - Home Done, a leading online furniture retailer in the UK, announces the launch of over 13,000 new products in its wardrobes category, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing unparalleled choice and convenience to UK shoppers.

This extensive range includes sliding wardrobes, corner wardrobes, wardrobe sets, chest of drawers, bedside tables, dressing tables, office desks, children's wardrobes, vanity units, and shelving accessories. The new offerings cater to diverse tastes and needs, ensuring that every customer can find the perfect storage solution for their home.

"Our goal is to transform the way people shop for wardrobes," says the Head of Operations for Home Done. "With this launch, we're bringing an unprecedented level of choice and convenience to customers across the UK."

The expanded product line addresses a common challenge faced by furniture shoppers: limited selection and the inconvenience of visiting multiple stores. Ikea wardrobes, for example, are increasingly becoming a less desirable option for bedroom wardrobe shoppers due to the limitations of Ikea wardrobes in terms of style and variation. Home Done's new online portal allows customers to browse thousands of options from various manufacturers, including fitted and customisable wardrobes, all in one place.

Key features of Home Done's wardrobe range include:

- Competitive pricing starting from £150 - Free UK delivery on all items - A diverse selection of styles, colours, and sizes - Options suitable for any bedroom configuration - 100% price match guarantee

The company's initiative is particularly timely, as more consumers are turning to online shopping for home furnishings. By offering such an extensive range, Home Done aims to capture a significant share of the UK's wardrobe market, which has traditionally been dominated by brick-and-mortar retailers and limited online options.

"We're not just selling wardrobes; we're offering a new way to shop for them," says Home Done. "Our customers can now find high-quality alternatives to mass-produced options, without leaving their homes."

Home Done's wardrobe collection caters to various lifestyles and budgets, from first-time homeowners to seasoned interior design enthusiasts. To further enhance customer experience, Home Done offers a professional fitting service for most of their wardrobes throughout the UK. This additional service sets the company apart from competitors, providing a complete solution from purchase to installation.

The launch of this extensive wardrobe range is part of Home Done's broader strategy to continually expand and improve its product offerings. The company plans to regularly introduce new ranges from different manufacturers, ensuring that its selection remains fresh and competitive.

Industry experts predict that this move by Home Done could significantly disrupt the furniture retail sector. By combining a vast product range with the convenience of online shopping and hyper-competitive pricing, the company is well-positioned to challenge established players in the market such as Wayfair and Dunelm.

"This launch represents a new era in wardrobe shopping," commented a leading retail analyst. "Home Done is effectively bringing the entire showroom experience online, which could change consumer expectations in the long term."

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Home Done has implemented a user-friendly interface on their website, allowing easy navigation through the extensive product range. Detailed product descriptions, high-quality images, and customer reviews are available for each item, helping shoppers make informed decisions.

The company also emphasises its dedication to quality, sourcing products from reputable manufacturers across the UK. This focus on quality, combined with hyper-competitive pricing and free delivery, positions Home Done as a compelling alternative to budget furniture retailers.

Environmental considerations have not been overlooked in this expansion. Home Done is working with suppliers who prioritise sustainable manufacturing practices and use eco-friendly materials where possible, aligning with growing consumer demand for responsible retail options.

As Home Done continues to grow its product range and service offerings, the company remains committed to its core values of choice, quality, and customer satisfaction. This latest launch is a clear indication of Home Done's ambition to become the go-to destination for online wardrobe shopping in the UK.

For more information about Home Done's new wardrobe range, visit www.homedone.co.uk or contact their friendly customer service team at sales@homedone.co.uk.

About Home Done: Home Done is a leading online furniture retailer in the UK, offering a wide range of home furnishings with a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With over 120,000 Home and Garden products in one place and continuous expansion of its ranges, Home Done is revolutionising the way people shop for everything home and garden.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221853

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC