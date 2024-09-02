Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major player in the European tech sector, has announced the finalisation today of the sale of most of Sopra Banking Software's activities.

This sale concludes Sopra Steria's process of refocusing its activities on digital services and solutions, as announced on 21 February 2024.

It follows Sopra Steria's sale to Sopra GMT, on 19 July 2024, of 3.619 million Axway shares and, on 26 July 2024, of the pre-emptive subscription rights held as part of the capital increase carried out by Axway in August.

Since the end of H1 2024, Sopra Steria has received a total of €410.5 million arising from these sales.

Sopra Steria retains an 11.1% stake in Axway's share capital.

As a reminder, the activities sold, which accounted for €336.3 million in revenue in 2023, were recognised as discontinued operations (under IFRS 5) in the H1 2024 accounts released on 24 July 2024.

Upcoming financial releases

Thursday, 31 October 2024 (before market open): Publication of Q3 2024 revenue

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector with 56,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

