BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) St Peter Port Guernsey Investec Wealth & Investment Limited London United Kingdom Rathbones Investment Management International Limited St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Torch Nominees Limited St Peter Port Guernsey Hero Nominees Limited St Peter Port Guernsey Ferlim Nominees Limited London United Kingdom BNP Paribas Limited London United Kingdom Rathbone Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 18.007800 0.000000 18.007800 8481635 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 17.957900 0.000000 17.957900

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006436108 8481635 18.007800 Sub Total 8.A 8481635 18.007800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Rathbones Group Plc Rathbones Investment Management Limited 9.802400 9.802400% Rathbones Group Plc Rathbones Investment Management International Limited 0.125000 0.125000% Rathbones Group Plc Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 8.028500 8.028500% Rathbones Group Plc Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) 0.051800 0.051800%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

02-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW