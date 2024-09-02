Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
02.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,020
-1,65 %
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 18:13 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Sep-2024 / 16:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         107.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.1712p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,677,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 338,677,874 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      105.1712p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
436                105.50      09:14:14          00071199747TRLO0      XLON 
436                105.50      09:14:14          00071199748TRLO0      XLON 
5205               105.50      09:20:36          00071200033TRLO0      XLON 
175                105.50      09:26:16          00071200305TRLO0      XLON 
1050               105.50      09:26:16          00071200306TRLO0      XLON 
7420               106.00      09:34:14          00071200814TRLO0      XLON 
12618               107.00      10:00:24          00071201557TRLO0      XLON 
11616               107.00      10:00:24          00071201558TRLO0      XLON 
14118               107.00      10:00:24          00071201559TRLO0      XLON 
12300               107.00      10:00:24          00071201560TRLO0      XLON 
100000              105.70      11:28:26          00071203788TRLO0      XLON 
6320               105.00      12:10:24          00071204427TRLO0      XLON 
10797               105.50      12:10:24          00071204428TRLO0      XLON 
3237               104.00      13:38:43          00071206585TRLO0      XLON 
3422               104.00      13:38:43          00071206586TRLO0      XLON 
3126               104.00      13:39:05          00071206601TRLO0      XLON 
3670               104.00      13:39:05          00071206602TRLO0      XLON 
202                104.00      13:40:33          00071206631TRLO0      XLON 
6614               103.50      13:43:17          00071206708TRLO0      XLON 
2006               102.50      14:39:01          00071208063TRLO0      XLON 
6                 102.50      14:50:15          00071208309TRLO0      XLON 
2133               102.50      14:50:15          00071208310TRLO0      XLON 
2744               102.50      14:50:15          00071208311TRLO0      XLON 
6612               102.00      15:55:46          00071210798TRLO0      XLON 
3629               102.50      16:05:57          00071211105TRLO0      XLON 
1796               102.50      16:05:57          00071211106TRLO0      XLON 
1479               102.50      16:05:57          00071211107TRLO0      XLON 
559                102.50      16:05:57          00071211108TRLO0      XLON 
6367               102.50      16:14:57          00071211442TRLO0      XLON 
7563               102.50      16:14:57          00071211443TRLO0      XLON 
12344               102.50      16:15:23          00071211460TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344294 
EQS News ID:  1979967 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979967&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 11:42 ET (15:42 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
