Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:03 Uhr
1,948 Euro
+0,008
+0,41 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 18:58 Uhr
162 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 
02-Sep-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
CAIRN HOMES PLC 
 
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS 
 
Dublin/London, 2 September 2024: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) 
Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total 
number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in issue as at 2 September 2024, was 636,642,951. Each Ordinary Share carries 
one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 636,642,951. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in 
treasury. 
 
The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency 
(Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 
636,642,951. 
-ENDS- 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a 
c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin 
Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  344297 
EQS News ID:  1979987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979987&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
